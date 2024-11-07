Sidharth Malhotra to have Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady in his next directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Mishra? Here’s what we know

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform our readers that Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks with Ektaa R Kapoor to join a film helmed by Deepak Mishra, best known for his hit web series, Panchayat. Now, in a recent development, it has been revealed that Sara Ali Khan is finalized as the leading lady for the film.

According to a report published in India Today, it has been revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to join hands for the first time on a rural folk story. The report states that the film will be directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Mishra.

The untitled film is reportedly set against the backdrop of a rural folk story, offering a fresh narrative for both actors. A source close to the development informed the publication that the film is scheduled to begin its production in 2025.

We informed our readers earlier that Ektaa Kapoor and TVF have joined hands to bring unique yet commercial stories to the big screen. The source further informed us that the film is high on content and emotions, set against the backdrop of folklore, deep-rooted in Hindu Mythology.

"The makers have the vision to create a unique cinematic experience like Kantara with the feature film. While Sid is expected to hear the final narration in November, the makers are aiming to take the film on floors in the 2nd half of 2025. He will sign the dotted lines once the final narration takes place,” the source had earlier said.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is poised to release on November 29, 2024.

Sidharth, on the other hand, has Race 4 in the pipeline alongside Saif Ali Khan. The writer of the film, Shiraz Ahmed, confirmed in talks to Bollywood Hungama that the film will go on floors in January 2025. He also mentioned that the script and casting were almost complete and apart from Saif and Sidharth, the rest of the cast will be announced at a later date by the makers.

