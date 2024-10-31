Is Sara Ali Khan dating model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa? This VIDEO from Kedarnath is now VIRAL

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently set off on her yearly pilgrimage to Kedarnath, but this time, she wasn’t alone—Arjun Pratap Bajwa joined her, sparking buzz about their rumored romance. A viral video captures the duo seeking blessings together, igniting excitement among fans. Netizens have also noted Arjun's charm, with many calling the politician ‘good-looking’.

Sara Ali Khan recently made her annual visit to the Kedarnath shrine, a place close to her heart since filming her debut movie Kedarnath. She has often shared how deeply she feels connected to this spiritual site, but this time, it was her choice of company that caught fans’ attention.

Accompanying her was model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa, sparking curiosity and conversations among fans. A video of Sara Ali Khan from her recent Kedarnath trip is going viral, where she’s seen offering prayers at the shrine alongside her rumored boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The clip has stirred a wave of reactions on Reddit.

Reddit users took note of Sara Ali Khan’s rumored boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa, calling him 'good-looking'. One user mentioned, “He is good looking ngl and Sara can be easily spotted in crowded areas.”

Another commented, “He's so attractive for her,” while a third simply added, “Good lookin.” The video has certainly fueled more chatter around the pair.

Interestingly, while Arjun follows Sara on Instagram, she hasn’t followed him back, adding an extra layer of mystery to the rumored relationship.

Arjun, son of BJP Punjab VP Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, balances politics and showbiz, modeling for top designers and acting in Band of Maharajas.

He assisted Prabhu Deva on Singh, represented Congress in Punjab’s district council in 2022, and holds a politics and agriculture degree from Lawrence School, Sanawar. Skilled in gymnastics and MMA, he’s a versatile figure in both entertainment and politics.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and is now gearing up for Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She’s also set to star with Akshay Kumar in Sky Force, adding to her exciting lineup.

