Sara Ali Khan keeps spirits high despite burns on belly amid promotions for Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan is among the popular lot of actresses in Bollywood. She is currently looking forward to the release of her two upcoming films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Both the films are long-awaited with absolutely different in genre and promise wholesome entertainment. On the other hand, Sara is also juggling between the promotions of both films. Following this, she went on to sustain a minor injury on her stomach. Taking to her social media handle, she shared the update in her ‘Namaste Darshakon’ trademark style.

Sara Ali Khan gets burnt amidst Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan promotions

On March 6, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a lively video in her iconic ‘Namaste Darshakon’ style from her vanity van. In the video, she is seen getting ready for the promotions in her make-up room while one of her worried staff members remarks that this is not something to be happy about as her belly is burnt. Sara kept her spirits high despite the injury and shared, “Namaste Darshakon, Jab aap kar rahe ho 2 filmon ka promotion (When you are doing promotion of two films), there is bound to be some commotion,” and caresses her worker’s cheek.

She further continues, “Ab kya karein jal gaya mera pet, ho gayi main late (what to do now, my belly is burnt, and I’ve got late), everybody has to wait,” further addressing her staff member, Jamna who she says is looking sad because the burn is very bad and she signs off. The actress seen in athleisure while getting ready has also applied the ointment crème on her stomach.

Advertisement

Take a look:

She further added a poetic caption alongside the post as she wrote, “Welcome to Sara ka Sara Radio

Aaj ki taaza khabbar I got burnt

Kya Kare lesson is learned

What can we say- bad bad luck

But kamsekam it’s not Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak out on 15th March only on @netflix_in

Ae Watan Mere Watan out on 21st March only on @primevideoin.”

About Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan

The upcoming mystery-thriller, Murder Mubarak is helmed by Homi Adajania and will star Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi among others in key roles. On the other hand, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic period-drama, directed by Kannan Iyer and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Both movies will be released on March 15 and March 21 on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on similarities to her character in Murder Mubarak: ‘I recognize privilege that I come from’