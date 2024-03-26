Ae Watan Mere Watan: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi lauds Sara Ali Khan; ‘You brought Ushaben alive’

Sara Ali Khan recently took on the role of Usha Mehta, an Indian freedom fighter, in the patriotic thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film delves into the life of this unsung hero who made significant contributions to India's struggle for independence. Sara's portrayal in the movie has garnered widespread acclaim and now, adding to the accolades, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for Sara's performance.

Recently, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, took to X (Twitter) after viewing the film Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. In a heartfelt note, he shared his thoughts on the movie and praised Sara for her portrayal of Usha Mehta.

He wrote, “I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive."

About Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan recounts the inspiring story of Usha Mehta, who orchestrated an underground radio station during the Quit India Movement of 1942, rallying the nation against British rule.

In addition to Sara Ali Khan's lead portrayal, the film features notable performances by Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastava, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari, with Emraan Hashmi making a special guest appearance.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Ae Watan Mere Watan began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

Following the release, Sara expressed her gratitude on Instagram, stating, “Ae Watan Mere Watan. A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude. Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha, and in the process making me a better, more real more honest Sara.”

