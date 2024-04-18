TOP 6 ways to find out if your love story is just like Arjun Kapoor's Krish and Alia Bhatt's Ananya from 2 States

2 States is one of the most celebrated rom-coms in Bollywood history. The film, which hit theaters in 2014, has completed a decade since its release today. It was a critical and commercial success back then, and it has received even more love over the years. Starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, the movie is an imperfectly perfect love story with a blend of emotions, romance, humor, drama, and music.

Krish and Ananya, belonging to different cultural backgrounds and with families quite different in nature, strive to make their relationship successful. Doesn’t this sound relatable? Their story certainly reflects the journeys of many real-life couples who would have faced situations like the characters did on screen. On the 10th anniversary of 2 States, here is a piece showcasing ways you can find out if your love story is just like Krish and Ananya.

Consider these 6 questions, and you’ll know if your love story resembles the one in 2 States:



1. Did you fall in love with your partner during college time and let your hearts go ‘Offo’ together?

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Much like Krish and Ananya, whose journey unfolds amidst the halls of IIM Ahmedabad, where they spend a long time together and end up falling for each other, did you also forge a connection during your college years? Perhaps you shared moments studying together, spending time in each other’s hostel room, going to parties as dates, basically being each other’s family away from home.

Advertisement

If you have had these experiences and used some cheesy lines like Krish’s “Ye tumhare right gaal ke left side pe jo til hai na uspe dil aa gya hai mera” (I have fallen in love with this mole on the left side of your right cheek), your story certainly began like them.

2. Do you and your partner belong to different cultural backgrounds?

Arjun Kapoor’s Krish Malhotra hails from a Punjabi background, while Alia Bhatt’s Ananya Swaminathan is a Tamilian, marking a stark contrast in their cultures. Are you and your partner also from completely opposite cultural backgrounds?

If so, you likely understand the journey of embracing each other’s traditions and facing the struggles Krish and Ananya went through in earning their families’ acceptance.

Krish’s line, "Hum pyaar karte hain ek doosre se, yeh kaafi nahi hai?" (We love each other, isn’t that enough?), and Ananya’s reply, "Kabhi nahi hota" (It never is), stands true in the context of most desi families.

3. Was the first meeting between your families as awkward as the one between Krish and Ananya’s parents?

Who can forget the infamous convocation ceremony where Krish and Ananya’s families meet for the first time? Their personalities clashed with each other and so did their stereotypical mindsets about the opposite cultures. Then came the explosive vacation, where snide remarks were never-ending.

If something like this has happened to you as well, where your partner’s parents didn’t approve of you or didn’t get along with your family, you surely understand the challenge.

4. Have you also had to go out of your way to impress your partner’s family?

Krish and Ananya left no stone unturned in trying to win over each other’s family and get their approval for marriage. You would certainly find this relatable, as it’s often said that marriages are not just between two individuals but two families.

Krish’s words come to mind: “Humare yahan Hindustan mein na do char steps aur hone chahiye thi. Ladki ki family ko ladke se pyaar hona chahiye aur ladke ki family ko ladki se. Ladke ki family ko ladki ki family se pyaar hona chahiye aur ladki ki family ko ladke ki family se” (In India, there should be 2-4 more steps. The bride’s family must love the groom, and the groom's family must love the bride. The groom’s family must love the bride’s family, and the bride's family must love the groom’s family).

Advertisement

5. Have you ever had a temporary breakup with your partner, only to realize they were your 'Chaandaniya?'

Krish and Ananya break up when their families keep insulting each other. However, they are upset, knowing their love was never an issue. Fate soon brought them back together. If you have weathered such storms in your relationship, you certainly know the pain.

6. Have you either experienced or dreamt about a wedding just like Krish and Ananya?

2 States ends with a happily ever after for Krish and Ananya as they marry in one of the most beautifully picturized wedding sequences on the big screen, honoring their roots and brimming with emotions. It is surely a dream wedding for many couples out there.

So, does your love story mirror the narrative in 2 States? Let us know in the comments below!

After all, don’t we all live by “Sheesh mahal na mujhko suhaye; tujh sang sookhi roti bhaaye?” (I don't like the glass palace; with you, even dry bread is good for me).

ALSO READ: 13 best real-life Bollywood couples that give major relationship goals