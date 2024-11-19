Sara Ali Khan recalls her first visit to Kedarnath; Says ‘I was not even myself’

Sara Ali Khan frequently embarks on spiritual journeys to temples across India, but Kedarnath holds a uniquely special place in her heart. The actress filmed her debut movie at this sacred site and has since returned multiple times. Recently, at an event, Sara reflected on her deep connection with Kedarnath, recalling that during her first visit, 'she wasn't even herself'. She shared that everything she has achieved today stems from the transformative experience she had at that holy place.

During a recent event, Sara Ali Khan shared, " I share the most special connection with that place. I think the first time I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor, I was not even myself. I don’t know, but everything I am has come from that place. So, bas bulawa aata rahe, aur mai jaati rahu aur fir wapis aati rahu, aur kaam karti rahu, aur bas ye chalta rahe." (So, as long as the bulawa (call) keeps coming, I will keep going, returning, working, and continuing this cycle).

The actress frequently faces criticism for visiting temples, a topic that often sparks debate. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Khan addressed the backlash, asserting that her actions are a matter of personal choice.

As the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, a Muslim, and Amrita Singh, a Hindu, Sara’s decisions often attract public scrutiny.

She also shared her perspective, noting that trolling has become a form of entertainment for many, but she chooses not to let it affect her. She emphasized that as long as her work as an actor is appreciated, the negativity remains nothing more than “background noise.”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also featured Abhay Verma and Sparsh Shrivastav.

Next, she will be a part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film's cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Apart from that, she is also busy shooting for an untitled Dharma Productions project with Ayushmann Khurrana. Pinkvilla earlier reported that Aakash Kaushik directs the movie.

