Tara Sutaria Birthday: When Student of the Year 2 actress felt Hrithik Roshan would be a ‘hot’…

Today, November 19, marks the birthday of Bollywood's talented and charming actress, Tara Sutaria. The starlet, who turned heads with her debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019), has since carved a niche for herself in the industry with her graceful presence and versatile talent. On her big day, let's take a trip down memory lane and recall when the star revealed that Hrithik Roshan would make a hot teacher.

During the promotions of Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria was reportedly asked by Hindustan Times which Bollywood actor she thought would make the best teacher. The then-23-year-old actress responded with a playful remark, saying, "I think Hrithik sir would be a great teacher, a hot teacher also."

Before stepping into Bollywood, Tara had already built a successful career in the entertainment world. She started as a singer and performer, showcasing her vocal prowess in numerous concerts and stage shows.

A trained opera singer, Tara lent her voice to Disney Channel India projects, including dubbing for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Ra.One. She also appeared in the popular Disney series The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie, which established her as a familiar face among young audiences.

Her Bollywood journey began with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, where she starred alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Although the film received mixed reviews, Tara was praised for her poise and screen presence. She followed up with notable performances in romantic dramas like Marjaavaan (2019), where she played a mute character opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Tadap (2021), her intense debut with Ahan Shetty.

Tara further showcased her acting chops in Ek Villain Returns (2022) and Heropanti 2 (2022). Alongside her film career, she continues to be a style icon, gracing magazine covers and stunning fans with her elegant fashion choices.

As Tara celebrates her special day, fans across the globe are sending love and admiration to this multi-talented star who promises an exciting future in Bollywood. Here's wishing her continued success and happiness!

