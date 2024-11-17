Ayushmann Khurrana admits breaking up with his then girlfriend Tahira Kashyap after getting attention from other girl but…

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap make one of the most lovely couples in Bollywood. Their journey from a teen age couple to having a successful marriage all these years is inspiring for many. Recently, the actor shared how his wife has been the one to keep him grounded even when he made the mistake of breaking up with her after getting attention from other girls when he was in early 20s.

Speaking on the Honestly Saying Podcast, Khurrana reflected on how his rise to popularity, particularly after his breakthrough debut film ‘Vicky Donor,’ initially affected his personal life. He said, “Coming from a middle-class background, when you become a public figure, you just think you need to give your 100% to your profession. Your personal life takes a backseat” highlight the need to maintain a good balance.

He explained that his relationship with then girlfriend Tahira took a backseat. Although they were dating since their teenage years in Chandigarh, their relationship had a fair share of ups and downs before their ‘happily ever after.’

In another interview with Mashable Mehfil, Khurrana confessed to a brief separation with Kashyap during their early days. "I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke up with Tahira saying, 'I want to live my life,'" he shared. However, within six months he realised his mistakes and came back.

He also credits Kashyap for his personal growth, particularly his journey from growing up in a patriarchal environment to becoming a feminist. He said, "The most important decision of your life is choosing your partner. The right partner can take you to heights” and admitted girls like him due to his wife.

The couple previously used to work together in theatre where Kashyap wrote plays and Khurrana acted in them. Soon they began dating and later the knot in 2008, has since built a life together, raising two children