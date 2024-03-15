Sara Ali Khan talks about withdrawal symptoms post-Ambani's Jamnagar bash, says ‘I left early to come back for promotions’

The lavish pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant had the Indian film industry in attendance along with Sara Ali Khan attending alongside her family. Sara, accompanied by her brother Ibrahim and father Saif Ali Khan, joined the star-studded guest list and celebrations. While Sara left the event early and now she has talked about the same.

No withdrawal symptom from event, says Sara Ali Khan

The actress shared with Indianexpress.com that she thoroughly enjoyed her time with the Ambanis, whom she shares a close bond with. When questioned during the promotions of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan about any post-weekend getaway feelings, Sara expressed contentment in returning to promote her work, despite the wonderful memories from her time away.

As per Indian Express, she said, "I went to school with Anant, there was Nita mam–who I still call mam because she was my chairperson–Mukesh uncle, they are all so warm. Radhika is a good friend of mine. The warmth and hospitality that they gave all of us was just amazing. But there is absolutely no withdrawal symptom, because I have come to promote two films back to back.

“Two diverse films, both my trailer are out, I am just gratified and humbled by the amount of work I have. I did have to leave the celebration early, at 2.30 in the morning, to come back straight for promotions. So this is absolutely the opposite of withdrawal," added Sara/

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a period film centered on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. Scheduled for release on March 21, this historical drama will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak co-starring Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra and Dimple Kapadia. The movie released on March 15, 2024, and opened to average reviews from critics and fans alike.

