Sara Ali Khan opens up on doing Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan; ‘Reminds me of Simmba and Kedarnath days’

Sara Ali Khan, eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming films Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan in March 2024, recently provided some intriguing details about her roles in these movies. In a recent interview, she delved into her characters, shedding light on their intricacies. Additionally, Sara candidly discussed her career journey, sharing her sentiments and reflections along the way.

I am really proud of myself: Sara Ali Khan

In an interview with Etimes, Sara Ali Khan was asked about the diversity in roles, Sara confessed it took her back to her debut days. She said, "I've always said (and meant) that I want range in my craft. Now, I am getting the opportunities to back that.

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan made a statement that she hasn't made in a long time. Talking about the satisfaction she feels as an actress on this one, she says, "It is the most gratifying experience to be headlining a film like this. It's about time, because you're going to see a side of me which even I have not seen before. My self-deprecating humour can keep going on, but I'm about to say something which I haven't said in a long time, and that is I'm really proud of myself. The last time I felt like that was during Kedarnath. I'm being honest."

Reminds me of Kedarnath and Simmba: Sara Ali Khan

She added, "I was watching the songs of both Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan.. which are so different from each other. It takes me back to the time when Simmba and Kedarnath released the same month in 2018. I got a chance to show what I'm proud of, which is range. I'm trying to do the same till now. I want people to say, 'oh she's able to do everything like, 'Oh wow she's looking really sexy' (like in the song Aankh Maare from Simmba) and then 'oh she's wearing a white khadi kurta'."

About Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan

Mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, helmed by Homi Adajania, features Sara Ali Khan alongside Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and others. It's set to premiere on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a period film centered on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, portrayed by Sara. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. Scheduled for release on March 21, this historical drama will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

