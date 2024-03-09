Satish Kaushik Death Anniversary: Anupam Kher shares unseen video of his best friend; reveals why he doesn't miss him

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video with a heartfelt note for his dearest friend and late actor Satish Kaushik on his 1st death anniversary. Take a look.

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Mar 09, 2024
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik
Picture Courtesy: Anupam Kher/Satish Kaushik/IMDb/Instagram

On March 9, 2023, actor Satish Kaushik bid the world farewell, and left for his heavenly abode. On his first death anniversary, his close friend Anupam Kher paid tribute to him. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a post featuring a heartfelt video of Kaushik engrossed in his phone. Accompanying the post was a long note, reminiscing about their bond and cherishing the memories they created together. 

Anupam Kher remembers Late Satish Kaushik 

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video of Satish Kaushik and captioned it, "My dear Satish! Exactly a year ago today, I showed you a friendship video in your office on my birthday, March 7th! You had no idea that I was secretly recording your reactions on my phone! Today, it's been a whole year since you left. But for me, you'll always remain the same... cheerful, good-hearted, innocent, and an unparalleled gift of friendship! I don't miss you! Because, for me, you never really went anywhere!! No! That was a lie! I miss you, your silly jokes, and your conversations a lot."

Take a look:

Satish Kaushik passed away last year

Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurugram on March 9, 2023, following a heart attack. The news came as a shock to the whole film industry and left many fans and friends in a state of grief. 

Anupam Kher recalls final conversation with Satish Kaushik

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anupam Kher shared a memory about the moments leading up to Satish Kaushik's sudden passing. Just three hours before Kaushik suffered a heart attack, Kher had a phone call with him. During the conversation, Kaushik mentioned feeling unwell. Despite Kaushik's reluctance to seek immediate medical help, Kher persistently urged him to go to the hospital. With genuine concern for his friend's health, Kher comforted Kaushik, saying, "You go now. Lie down and rest there. Don't think you are going to a hospital; think you are going to a five-star hotel."

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor gets emotional; shares trailer of his friend Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2

Credits: Anupam Kher Instagram
Latest Articles