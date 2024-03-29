Salman Khan says THIS extending good wishes to Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha at Patna Shuklla screening

Last evening, Salman Khan attended the special screening of Arbaaz Khan-backed Patna Shuklla. Led by Raveena Tandon, the film is helmed by Vivek Budakoti. The crime drama film touches upon the issue of education scams prevalent in India. During the media interaction, Salman Khan talked about Raveena and recalled his previous collaborations with her. In addition to this, he went on to extend his wishes to the actress and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Salman Khan extends warm wishes to Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani

Salman Khan arrived to extend his unwavering support to his brother Arbaaz Khan’s backed film, Patna Shuklla. During the media interaction, he also talked about the leading lady of the film, Raveena Tandon. The Tiger 3 star talked about his previous collaborations with the actress as he extended his heartfelt wishes to Raveena and her daughter Rasha Thadani.

He said, “Maine Raveena ke saath Pathhar Ke Phool, Andaz Apna Apna, maine 3-4 picturein ki hain Raveena ji ke saath aur hum Raveena ko bachpan se jaante hain. First film unki hamare sath hi thi aur ab arbaaz unke saath firse itne arse baad kam kar rahe hain vo actor to bahut achi hain hi dost bhi hain aur wish her all the best and all the luck aur unki beti ko bhi (I’ve done 3-4 movies with Raveena including Pathhar Ke Phool and Andaz Apna Apna. Her first film was with me and now Arbaaz is working with her after so many years. She is not only a good actor but also a good friend. Wish her all the best and all the luck to her and her daughter).”

For the unversed, Rasha Thadani will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and also marks his nephew, Aaman Devgan’s acting debut.

About Patna Shuklla

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that revolves around a lawyer, Tanvi Shukla, portrayed by Raveena Tandon who decides to expose education scams in the country. It narrates her story as she takes responsibility for fighting for a student entwined in a roll number scam. The film also stars late actor Satish Kaushik in a key role. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film is available for streaming from today on Disney + Hotstar.

