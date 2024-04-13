Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: When Govinda shared how actor-filmmaker didn't take fees for several films

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 last year following a cardiac arrest. Known for his iconic characters like Pappu Pager, Calendar, Mutthu Swamy, Chanda Mama, and many more, Satish is still missed by his fans and industry friends.

On his birth anniversary today, we look back at the time his co-star Govinda shared an interesting fact about him.

When Govinda shared Satish Kaushik didn't take money for several films

Govinda and Satish Kaushik together had an iconic partnership for several films like Saajan Chale Sasural, Rajaji, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Had Kar Di Aapne, and more. After Satish took his last breath last year, Govinda recalled memories with him and shared how he was a gem of a person who didn't charge his acting fees for so many films.

During an interview with The Times of India, Govinda said, “Satish was extremely thoughtful and kind. We last met on the set of Indian Idol. He was passionate about his craft. He worked in several films for free. He played a character in Aunty No 1 and didn’t want to charge a penny. We had to convince him to take the money. Dildaar insaan tha. (He was a big-hearted man). I pray for his family.”

Recalling his 25-year-long relationship with Satish, Govinda shared, “I have known him for the last 25 years. We worked together several times, and every film was a super hit. His comic timing and the efforts he took to write his lines were admirable. Even at a sad time like this, the characters he essayed bring a smile to your face. That was his achievement as an actor.”

Salman Khan remembered Satish Kaushik

Recently at the special screening of Patna Shuklla, Salman Khan remembered Satish Kaushik who shot for his part in the film before his demise. Salman shared a great personal and professional equation with him and played the much-loved role of Radhe Mohan in his 2003 directorial Tere Naam.

Talking about Satish at the event, Salman said, “Humare toh bade hi close the voh. Aur sabse amazing cheez yeh hai ki unhone apni har… jo jo project pe voh kaam kar rahe the, voh sab unhone khatam kar diye. Every project of his… Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mein bhi the voh (We were very close. The best thing was that he finished every project of his. He was there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan also).”

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan, and Satish Kaushik shared screens in films like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Chal Mere Bhai, God Tussi Great Ho, and more.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for late friend Satish Kaushik will make you emotional: ‘Your memory is infectious’