Sector 36 trailer OUT! Vikrant Massey’s performance as serial killer in this chilling drama will send shivers down your spine

The highly anticipated trailer for Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, has been unveiled, and it exceeds all expectations. Vikrant Massey appears in a never-before-seen role as a serial killer, delivering a performance that is sure to captivate audiences. Sector 36 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 13.

The Netflix India official page released the trailer for Sector 36 on social media. Alongside it, they posted a caption that reads, “Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in a gripping cat-and-mouse chase uncovering dark and unsettling truths. Inspired by true events, Sector 36 arrives on Netflix on September 13.”

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer opens with Vikrant Massey at a police station, rising as the police, played by Deepak Dobriyal, arrive. It then shifts to Vikrant abducting children from local slums, luring them with chocolates before killing them. Despite the police’s efforts, they have no leads on the kidnapper. A voiceover echoes Newton's Third Law of Motion, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.”

The trailer shows the police eventually arriving at Vikrant’s home, but finding no evidence. Vikrant questions the police about having a daughter and reveals he has a six-year-old daughter in his village. He later kidnaps the police inspector’s daughter during an event, intensifying the police's pursuit to uncover the truth and rescue her. The trailer concludes with Vikrant being interrogated, confident, and unflinching, promising to answer all questions. This chilling investigation promises to captivate viewers with its gripping storyline and unforgettable characters.

Discussing his role, Vikrant Massey reflects on his experience playing Prem and said, "Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult." He praises Aditya Nimbalkar for meticulously creating the gritty world of the film and expresses hope that the collaboration with Netflix and Maddock Films will highlight the importance of telling such stories.

Deepak Dobriyal shares his initial fascination with the Sector 36 script, describing it as a gripping thriller that exposes class disparities and the unchecked growth of crime. "Inspired by true events, my character brings an investigative urgency to an exciting film that focuses on the hunter and the hunted. I am grateful to Netflix, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Aditya Nimbalkar," he added.

To announce the release date, the streaming platform shared a poster on Instagram with the caption, "Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix."

Inspired by real-life events, Sector 36 delves into the harsh realities of crime in India, exploring themes of power, criminality, and social disparity. This crime thriller, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, marks Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial debut. The film promises to offer a gripping examination of society’s darkest corners.

The cast includes Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh. Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film features cinematography by Saurabh Goswami and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. This film is set to captivate audiences with its intense and chilling narrative.

