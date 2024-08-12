Vikrant Massey looks unrecognizable in first look poster of Sector 36 co-starring Deepak Dobriyal; crime thriller to release on THIS date

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are all set to swoon the audiences with their acting mastery in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Sector 36. Bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, this spine-chilling tale of power, crime, and social inequality will be released on September 13th marking Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial debut who was one of the writers on Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed Talvar.

Vikrant took to his Instagram and shared the first look post poster of Sector 36 where he looked absolutely unrecognizable. The 12th Fail star captioned the same, “Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller, inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix.” Check out here:-

Soon after the first look release of Sector 36, several users took to Vikrant Massey’s comment section and dropped their thoughts. One user commented, “If it's Vikrant M & Deepak D, then I already love it (psa - do watch underrated "a death in Gunj.” Another commented, “Deepak Dobriyal already got me sold.” The third user assumed the backstory of the series and shared, “Maybe Story based on - Nithari killings 2006”.

Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan in a statement shared, “We are excited to work with Netflix again and on a story like Sector 36 which is an intensely sensory film. For us, it's a story that we felt was crucial to be told. The film is layered, delving deeply into the human psyche, exploring the hunter and the hunted, the haves and the have-nots. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal deliver outstanding performances, and we couldn’t be prouder of their work.”

Advertisement

Also starring Akash Khurana under the writing of Bodhayan Roychaudhury, Sector 36 is inspired by a true event and will chronicle the disappearance of several children from a local slum which prompts a local police officer to crack this unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events. The film follows the cop's journey of locking horns with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation.

Other than Sector 36, Vikrant Massey is also awaiting the release of his long-awaited The Sabarmati Report which is struggling to find a theatre seat.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey reveals whether there’ll be a sequel to 12th Fail: ‘I’m getting a lot of calls but…’