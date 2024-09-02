7 best Vikrant Massey movies on Netflix that showcase his versatility

Vikrant Massey movies on Netflix showcase a wide range of genres, highlighting his versatility as an actor. Despite his relatively short time in the industry, he has delivered numerous hits and garnered praise for his exceptional talent. Known for his down-to-earth demeanor and impressive acting abilities, Vikrant Massey continues to win over audiences. Here's a look at some of his best films on Netflix that truly deserve recognition.

7 best Vikrant Massey movies on Netflix that are must-watch

1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

Year of Release: 2024

Netflix India’s latest release, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, hit the platform on August 9, 2024. This sequel picks up the intense narrative of its 2021 predecessor, diving into the complex and tumultuous journey of two lovers. The film, directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon—who also co-produced it—explores themes of love, betrayal, and revenge, wrapped in a thrilling storyline that keeps the audience guessing.

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is a suspenseful drama that retains the dark humor and mystery that captivated viewers in the original. With its sharp writing and intricate plot twists, the film delivers a gripping experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

2. Ginny Weds Sunny

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

Year of Release: 2020

Released in 2020, this Vikrant Massey movie on Netflix, Ginny Weds Sunny, is a delightful romantic comedy that explores the themes of love and marriage with humor and heart. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the story follows a determined woman who refuses to settle for anything less than true love, despite her matchmaker mother’s best efforts.

When a man, eager to marry, enters the picture through an arranged proposal, he faces rejection but remains resolute. He joins forces with her mother in an attempt to win her over. As they spend more time together, the film unpacks the complexities of modern relationships, questioning whether their seemingly ideal match can stand the test of reality.

3. Haseen Dillruba

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Year of Release: 2021

Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 Bollywood film that blends mystery, thriller, and romance into a compelling narrative. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film was produced by Aanand L Rai and premiered on Netflix. The film's storyline revolves around Rani Kashyap, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of her husband, Rishabh Saxena. As the investigation deepens, the plot unfolds through flashbacks, revealing the complexities of Rani's marriage and her extramarital affair, along with hidden secrets that drive the narrative forward.

With its exploration of themes such as love, betrayal, and revenge, Haseen Dillruba captivates audiences with its suspenseful twists and intricate storytelling. The film’s engaging script and intense plot make it a standout example of modern Bollywood thrillers.

4. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey

Year of Release: 2020

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, is a 2019 film that vividly portrays the quest for self-discovery and freedom by two women in Noida. The narrative focuses on Dolly, who feels constrained by her uninspiring marriage and finds a new direction when she encounters a salesman. Concurrently, Kitty dreams of a vibrant life in the city but ends up working in a call center, where she must mask her true feelings.

The film delves into their individual struggles and aspirations as they confront societal norms and personal limitations. Through their intertwined stories, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare sheds light on the journey of these women as they strive to assert their independence and pursue their desires.

5. Cargo

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Science Fiction, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi

Year of Release: 2020

In the 2020 science fiction film Cargo, directed by Arati Kadav, the narrative unfolds aboard a spacecraft dedicated to preparing the recently deceased for their rebirth. The film explores Eastern philosophies of rebirth through a futuristic lens, offering a unique and engaging take on these age-old concepts. The plot follows a seasoned astronaut whose routine is disrupted by the arrival of a new assistant. As they work together, the newcomer encounters mysterious cargo that challenges their understanding of their mission and their roles within the spacecraft.

Blending humor with surreal elements, Cargo provides a fresh perspective on existential questions and the afterlife, all within a sci-fi framework. Produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, and backed by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, the film stands out for its innovative approach to both genre and thematic content.

6. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Vikrant Massey

Year of Release: 2021

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, a 2021 film directed and written by Seema Pahwa, unfolds over the course of 13 days following the death of the family patriarch. Produced by Manish Mundra, this drama focuses on a North Indian family as they navigate traditional mourning rituals and their personal dynamics.

The film captures the widow’s realization of her family's superficial emotional connections amidst the backdrop of extensive funeral rites. It portrays the challenges of balancing traditions with the realities of family finances and personal lives, offering a window into the complexities faced by those who return to their ancestral home for the mourning period.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Vikrant Massey

Year of Release: 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do, released by Excel Entertainment in 2015, is a family-oriented comedy-drama that navigates the complexities of familial relationships. The film is set on a lavish cruise, where the Mehra family embarks on a 10-day journey to celebrate their parents' 30th wedding anniversary while confronting personal and familial issues.

Aboard the opulent MS Sovereign, the film transports viewers through the Mediterranean, featuring stunning scenery across France, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and Italy. It skillfully blends humor with emotional exploration, offering a rich depiction of family dynamics.

Vikrant Massey has made a distinct mark in Bollywood, yet he remains grounded, a quality that sets him apart. His films are a visual treat, consistently showcasing his dedication to delivering his best in every role. His commitment to his craft has earned him widespread acclaim.

