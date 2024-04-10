Shaan remembers 'ever young friend' KK as he performs his iconic song Yaaron: 'Forever in our hearts'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31, 2022. His unfortunate demise left an indelible void in the hearts of music lovers and the entire film industry. It’s been a couple of years since he passed away, yet he remains in the hearts of millions. His legacy is cherished in the form of soulful tracks that he left behind. Recently, Bollywood singer and KK’s close friend Shaan paid a heartfelt tribute as he remembered the late singer with his iconic track.

Shaan remembers late singer and close friend KK with his iconic track

On April 10, a while back, veteran singer Shaan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poignant video from one of his live shows as he remembered his ‘ever-young friend’ and late singer KK. In the video, the singer could be seen performing and enjoying the late singer’s iconic track, Yaaron and Ye Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge. He also juxtaposed his old photograph with KK in his remembrance.

Alongside the video, he also penned an emotional note that read, “Remembering KK” followed by a white heart and dove emoji.

He further added, “Your legacy of music lives on in our hearts (Accompanied by red-heart emoji) Every note, every melody, echoes with your spirit. Though you left us almost two years ago, your presence remains vivid in our memories and in the songs we sing. Your talent was unmatched, your passion undeniable” followed by dizzy emoji.

“Together, we crafted magic on stage, and tonight, I continue that legacy! (Accompanied by nazar amulet emoji) Forever in our hearts, KK (accompanied by red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

The post shared by the singer melted the hearts of several fans as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “That’s the cutest thing on the internet today”, another fan commented, “KK's songs are eternal,” while a third fan wrote, “Such Heart Melting Tribute To Our Kk Sir Awesome Shaan Sir”

Following KK’s demise, Shaan penned a heart-breaking message on his X with a video of the duo sharing the musical stage. He had written on his X, “Life breaks you little by little .. and once in a while.. it destroys you .. KK will always remain that Eternal Boy, who refused to grow up.. he stayed unadulterated uncorrupted.. How he did it through all these years .. kept it Simple and Straight from the Heart!!”

