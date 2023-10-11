Indian Idol 14 Judge says “You’re not a good singer,” Kumar Sanu accuses “Indian Idol 14” of being Unfair

In an interview with India Today, the judge of Indian Idol 14 Kumar Sanu claims that the show is unfair. He also spoke about how he deals with contestants who need improvement.

Written by Nirupama Chaudhary Updated on Oct 11, 2023   |  08:25 PM IST  |  985
Instagram
Kumar Sanu(Instagram)

Key Highlight

From being a guest to being the judge

Kumar Sanu has been a guest judge of Indian Idol for years. This season he was called on to be the co-judge on the panel with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani (Music Composer). In an exclusive interview, Kumar Sanu expressed that he is very excited to be a part of the panel, “this is a new adventure for me. Our participants are delivering fantastic performances, and we're having a great time. I'm filled with excitement!”

How does Kumar Sanu balance between constructive criticism and encouragement

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Kumar Sanu shared his views on how he handles the contestants. He says "I have a natural inclination to avoid discouraging singers when they deliver a poor performance. My communication style is distinct in that I choose to politely help them grasp their shortcomings and offer encouragement for improvement."

He also expressed that delivering harsh criticism on stage, stating that they performed poorly or lacked emotion in the song, can be demoralizing.

Is Indian Idol an unfair show?

“For 7 years I have been a part of this show, and I have seen how original this show is. They always have tried to show the truth, apart from this is a singing show you have to be a good singer to win, as you can't be a bad singer and win a reality show,” he said, discussing his view on the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu BREAKS silence on alleged rivalry with Udit Narayan: 'Uske saath thoda kam kam dosti...'

Advertisement
About The Author
Nirupama Chaudhary
Nirupama Chaudhary

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!