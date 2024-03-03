Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

The entire nation is witnessing the grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry have gathered to join in the festivities. The event began with a thrilling concert by Rihanna, and now, it is set to conclude on a high note. The third and final day of the lavish celebrations guarantees an impressive finale, featuring captivating performances by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and other renowned artists.

Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and more reach Jamnagar for their performance

As per day 3’s plan, after the Maha Aarti, in the night, singers including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shaan, Udit Narayan, and Sukhwinder Singh will mesmerize the audience with their performances. Additionally, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur, Mohit Chauhan, and Lucky Ali will also captivate the audience with their musical talents throughout the night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony.

For the same, Arijit Singh reached Jamnagar a while ago. The sported a casual look with a white T-shirt paired with a jacket and blue jeans.

Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal also reached Jamnagar to grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and for her performance in the night. She looked elegant in a white top paired with brown pants and heels. She was also spotted wearing sunglasses.

Take a look:

Popular singer Shaan was also papped at Jamnagar after arriving for the celebrations and his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. He looked smart in a casual look with a dark green t-shirt paired with dark blue pants and white sneakers. He also sported sunglasses.

Take a look:

Mohit Chauhan too reached Jamnagar for his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. The singer sported a red and black shirt paired with black pants and shoes.

Take a look:

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding fest

Rihanna undoubtedly captured everyone's focus at the three-day celebration in Jamnagar, which marked the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, attended by an impressive 2000 guests, featured a star-studded guest list, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and more.

The occasion also saw the presence of esteemed sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber joined the star-studded event. Rihanna's mesmerizing performance stole the show during the musical evening, which was followed by a delightful dinner and an after-party for the distinguished guests.

