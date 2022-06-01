KK Death: Yami Gautam remembers the singing legend; Says she grew up listening to his music

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK’s demise has left the music and the film industry in a state of shock. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief. KK’s close friend and singer Shaan wrote on Twitter, “Life breaks you little by little .. and once in a while.. it destroys you .. KK will always remain that Eternal Boy, who refused to grow up.. he stayed unadulterated uncorrupted.. How he did it through all these years .. kept it Simple and Straight from the Heart!!”

Now in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam Dhar too remembers the singer. “Unfortunately I never got to meet KK, but as a teenager I have grown up on his music, and it is way too shocking and really devastating. You don’t find words sometimes to express, like how do you express? When you think of your growing up years, it’s the music and the movies that have a great contribution in relating a lot of things to your memories, and I remember KK’s music, his voice,” shares the actress.

She further adds, “You can so resonate it with your school days, college days, and ofcourse when you start working in the industry yourself. You want that you know I wish this song is sung by KK, I mean what a voice. I have never met him but I have heard that he is a very nice person, and it’s really devastating, heartbreaking and so sad that we lost him like this.”

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53.

