Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic wins the crown; Miss India secures spot in top 8

The 71st Miss World pageant, breaking a 28-year hiatus, was hosted in India. The festivities began with an opening ceremony on February 20 and ended with a grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic claimed victory as Miss World 2024, with Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon securing the First Runner-Up position.

Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic clinches Miss World 2024 title

Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic clinched the title of the 71st Miss World, winning in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai today. The 24-year-old bested contestants from 115 nations in the prestigious competition. Karolina Bielawska, last year's Miss World 2022 from Poland, passed on her crown to Krystyna. Additionally, Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was bestowed the honor of First Runner-Up by Karolina.

Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, represented India among contestants from 120 countries. Despite making it to the top eight in the competition, Shetty eventually bowed out, amidst a field of 112 contenders from across the globe. The glitzy affair was hosted by former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The judging panel for the 71st Miss World included Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar and Pooja Hegde, CEO of Miss World Organization Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain.

Advertisement

About Krystyna Pyszková?

Krystyna Pyszková is a multi-talented individual, balancing her roles as a student, volunteer, and international model. At just 24 years old, she is pursuing dual degrees in Law and Business Administration while also pursuing a career in modeling. Alongside her academic and professional endeavors, she is dedicated to philanthropy, having established the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation to support various initiatives.

One of Krystyna's proudest achievements, as recognized by the Miss World Organisation, was the establishment of an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania, where she also devoted her time as a volunteer. Beyond her philanthropic efforts, Krystyna possesses a deep love for music and art, having spent nine years honing her skills in an Art Academy. She is proficient in playing both the transverse flute and the violin, reflecting her passion for the arts.

At the Miss World pageant, Krystyna's Beauty With A Purpose project spotlighted her work in Tanzania, where she spearheaded the opening of a school and actively advocated for quality education for children. Given her fervent commitment to education, she has extended her efforts by launching her foundation in the Czech Republic, with a focus on offering diverse educational programs catering not only to children but also to the elderly and individuals with mental disabilities.

More about Miss India 2024

Hosted at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, the event featured electrifying performances by Shaan, Tony Kakkar, and Neha Kakkar. A video message from Priyanka Chopra, underscoring the significance of beauty with purpose – a tagline associated with the Miss World pageant– added to the ambiance.

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh – graced the stage alongside 13 fast-track Miss World contestants, captivating the audience with a performance to the show's newly released song Sakal Ban.

Throughout the month-long event, participants engaged in a range of rigorous competitions, spanning talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at spotlighting the qualities that make these competitors true ambassadors of change.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone was launched in Om Shanti Om because of THIS reason; Farah Khan dubs actress 'full package'