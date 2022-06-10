Mika Singh on not celebrating his birthday: 'Ye tribute hai meri taraf se' to Sidhu Moose Wala & KK; EXCLUSIVE

Singer Mika Singh is in the news for his show, 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti' where he is looking for his prospective bride. He has been shooting relentlessly for the show. Mika, who was in Jodhpur, caught up exclusively with Pinkvilla and spoke about the show, his upcoming plans, and his birthday celebration. The Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer turned 47 on Friday, June 10 but will abstain from celebrating his special day. He is doing this out of respect to the late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Mika Singh: Sidhu Moose Wala and KK were family to me

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh shared that this is his way of paying a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala and KK's unfortunate deaths. Mika asserted that they were family to him and he is still grieving their deaths. "Jab bhi family mein death hoti hai toh aap avoid karte ho, main bhi avoid kar raha hun. Is zariye main chaahta hun ki yeh bhi ek tribute ho meri taraf se ki mujhe vaakai mein bahut dukh hua toh is cheez ko lekar hum khushi na manaayein." (Whenever somebody from the family dies, you avoid celebration, and I am doing the same. This is my way of paying a tribute to Sidhu and KK. I am genuinely upset with their deaths and don't to celebrate happiness).

Mika Singh shares his excitement about his 'swayamvar'

Mika Singh is excited about his "swayamvar" and the grand celebration began with spectacular performances by Shaan, Bhoomi Trivedi and Jaspinder Narula. During the event, an ecstatic Mika said, "Dusron ki shaadiyon mein bahut Bhangra paa liya, ab apni baari hai. The show's host and singer, Shaan, who returned to television after a hiatus of 14 years said that he is grateful to be part of the show. He added, "I am excited and nervous as it is a big responsibility to help Mika make the right choice."

Kapil Sharma has also extended his best wishes to "brother" Mika Singh.