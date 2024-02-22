'Shah Rukh Khan also has responsibilities', Vivek Vaswani on why he didn't ask SRK's help during difficult times

Shah Rukh Khan is easily one of the biggest superstars of not just Bollywood but the entire nation. In his journey, SRK has seen his share of ups and downs and has made many friends. One of his friends and support system from his initial days in the showbiz is Vivek Vaswani. In a recent interview, Vaswani revealed why he didn't contact the Jawan actor during his difficult times.

Vivek Vaswani talks about Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Vaswani revealed that the last time he met Shah Rukh Khan was in 2018 during the actor’s birthday party at Mannat. He said: “I went to (SRK's) birthday party four years ago. He told me specifically, ‘Sir, aa jaao, bachchon se milvana chahta hoon (Sir, please come, I want you to meet my kids). I had great fun at the party. When we meet, we are very good."

He was asked why he didn't call SRK in the last four years when he was going through a difficult time and was also suffering from cancer. Vaswani said that the actor has responsibilities and is traveling all the time. "(SRK) has 17 phones, and I have one number. If he picks it up only then I can talk. I called him after Jawan, but he didn’t pick up. When I was in the shower, he called, which I didn’t pick up. He is travelling all the time. He also has responsibilities. He runs an empire, so I am okay", he added.

Advertisement

SRK did Dulha Mil Gaya for free

In the same interview, Vaswani revealed that King Khan did his production venture Dulha Mil Gaya for free. The 2010 comedy-drama stars Sushmita Sen and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. He recalled: "Shah Rukh said, ‘Vivek has come for the first time. I will do the film, won’t take any money for it.’ He didn’t listen to the script also, and he did the film.” Shah Rukh Khan had a 42-minute role in the film, and Vivek revealed that none of his parts were cut. “The truth is that the role was exactly 42 minutes in the script and it was exactly 42 minutes on screen. 42 minutes is not small."

Since then, Vaswani has turned into an educationist.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan did THIS film with Sushmita Sen for free? Here's why