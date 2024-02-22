Did you know Shah Rukh Khan did THIS film with Sushmita Sen for free? Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan is a name to reckon with. He has achieved a level of stardom most actors can only imagine in their lifetime. Apart from his acting chops and stardom, SRK is also known for having a big heart which was evident in a recent revelation by Vivek Vaswani. In a recent interview, Vaswani revealed that King Khan did a film with Sushmita Sen for free.

SRK did Dulha Mil Gaya for free

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, veteran actor Vivek Vaswani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan did the 2010 comedy film Dulha Mil Gaya for free. The film was backed by Vaswani and starred Sushmita Sen and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. Vaswani said that the superstar did the film for no money because it was the first time he had approached SRK for work.

He recalled: “Shah Rukh said, ‘Vivek has come for the first time. I will do the film, won’t take any money for it.’ He didn’t listen to the script also, and he did the film.” Shah Rukh Khan had a 42-minute role in the film, and Vivek revealed that none of his parts were cut. “The truth is that the role was exactly 42 minutes in the script and it was exactly 42 minutes on screen. 42 minutes is not small. He gave us five days and we finished it in five days."

Vaswani further added that SRK did the film without interfering and did not even read the script.

Vivek Vaswani recalls SRK used to live in his house

In the same interview, Vaswani revealed that Shah Rukh charged 50 thousand rupees for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. When asked if the actor would have done the film even for Rs 10,000, Vaswani responded: “Yes. The money was pocket money, he was living in my house. But I would like everyone to be paid professionally and in those days, for a new actor to be paid Rs 50,000 was respectable, it was not small.”

Vaswani also revealed that SRK and Gauri Khan had three wedding ceremonies. He said that the couple had a registered marriage along with ceremonies in both Hindu and Muslim traditions. “All three weddings happened in one day", he said. He also revealed that SRK was living in his house during their wedding. As a wedding gift, Vaswani gave the newly married-couple a five-day stay at a hotel in Mumbai.

Post that, SRK and Gauri shifted to an apartment that belonged to filmmaker Aziz Mirza. Despite helping Shah Rukh, Vaswani says he doesn't take credit for the actor's success and believes he merely helped him reach the goal.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK made a comeback in 2023 with Pathaan after a nearly four-year absence. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It was followed by Atlee's action thriller Jawan which was an equally successful film. The year 2023 concluded for SRK with Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki. The film was based on the concept of Donkey flight and also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It was a critical and financial success.

Khan will be next seen in Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan.

