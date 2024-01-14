Did you know Shah Rukh Khan had the grave of his Pekingese dog excavated? Reason will melt your heart

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic superstar celebrated for his wit, box office prowess, and multifaceted talents, is known for keeping his emotional side largely private. However, there's a unique and touching aspect to his personal life that reveals a depth of emotion – his profound love for dogs. Over the years, SRK has not only shared his life with several canine companions but has gone above and beyond in expressing his affection.

A particularly poignant instance stands out, showcasing the extent of his devotion. When one of his beloved fur babies passed away, Shah Rukh took a heartwarming step. He had the dog's grave excavated, ensuring that he could always keep the cherished companion close to him.

Shah Rukh Khan teared up over the passing of his treasured dog

In a recent interview with Talky Tails, Gauri Khan's uncle shared a heartwarming story from years ago when he gifted a Pekingese breed dog to her, which Shah Rukh Khan grew deeply affectionate towards. Unfortunately, while the actor was away shooting a film, an unfortunate incident led to the four-legged companion passing away. The household helpers, in an attempt to handle the situation, wrapped the dog in a nice cloth and took him to the seashore. There, they dug a grave and buried him.

When the Chennai Express actor returned home around midnight, he inquired about the dog's whereabouts. Upon learning what had happened, he was devastated. The helpers informed him that they had laid the dog to rest near the sea in a grave. Without hesitation, at 2:30 am, SRK woke up the boys and insisted on being shown the exact location. He personally dug up the grave, brought the dog back home, and placed him in the backyard, making a memorial there.

In the midst of tears, he expressed his dismay at the way the situation had been handled, asserting that his dog had to be with them, whether alive or departed. Gauri Khan's uncle emphasized the depth of King Khan's love, noting that despite being an incredibly busy man, he took such a heartfelt and personal initiative.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Currently basking in the triumph of his third hit in the year, Dunki, SRK continues the momentum after the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. His next venture is alongside Sujoy Ghosh, titled King, where he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

