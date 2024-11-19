Shah Rukh Khan finally announces son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series with Netflix; 'Here’s to untamed story telling...'

The much-anticipated moment has arrived as superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a special announcement that his son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with a series on Netflix. SRK expressed his heartfelt emotions for Aryan’s new journey, writing, "Here’s to untamed storytelling, controlled chaos, gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions".

This exciting news has generated a wave of anticipation among fans, who are eager to see Aryan Khan step into the world of filmmaking with his unique vision.

The caption shared by Shah Rukh Khan read that it was a special day as a new story was being introduced to the audience.

See tweet here:

He mentioned that the day was even more significant because his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Aryan Khan, was beginning their journey to present their new series on Netflix India. He encouraged Aryan to entertain people, reminding him that "there’s no business like show business."

Meanwhile, the post read, "This 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for one of a kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Aryan Khan".

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One wrote, "Starring SRK will be cherry on the cake...someday". Another wrote, "KING LOADING!!". Someone wrote, "All the very best to Aryan and Red Chillies and Netflix. Will look forward to it in 2025."

One fan penned, "This is wonderful and exciting news. How proud you must be…. As are we. So proud. Wishing Aryan and Team Red Chillies all the best. Can't wait to see how you feature in the series. I imagine it'll be hot and intense. Lots of love God bless you all. Thank you for everything."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla previously reported that the series is titled Stardom. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, it will consist of six episodes.

Reports also suggest the series will include star-studded cameos by Shah Rukh Khan himself, along with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, and others.

