Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan looks unrecognisable in UNSEEN PIC shared by cousin on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is celebrating his birthday on November 12, 2024. Known for his reserved yet stylish presence, Aryan has gained a fan following of his own. To extend heartfelt birthday wishes, his cousin Alia Chhiba shared an unseen picture of him on her Instagram stories.

In the black-and-white photo shared, a young Aryan Khan appears nearly unrecognizable. He’s sitting on the ground, unaware of the candid shot being taken. He’s dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts, chatting with Namita Chhiba, who is smiling warmly as she looks at him.

See picture here:

For those who may not know, in a memorable scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Aryan Khan made a special cameo, portraying a younger version of his father Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the movie.

On the professional front, it was initially reported by Pinkvilla that Khan’s son has no immediate plans to pursue acting but is channeling his efforts into writing and directing. It was later revealed that Aryan will debut with a web series titled Stardom, which is set within the Indian film industry and will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show will feature Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Badshah, Karan Johar, Lakshya, and others, with reported cameos from SRK, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

According to a report by News18, Salman Khan has also agreed to make a cameo in Aryan Khan's web show.

Pinkvilla also reported that several top producers and directors have approached The Jawan actor with offers to launch Aryan in the best possible way on the big screen.

Over the past year, Aryan has been offered films by Karan Johar, an epic by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and potential launch offers from directors and filmmakers such as Aditya Chopra and Farah Khan.

Speaking of King Khan, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Pinkvilla reported that King is set to begin filming in Mumbai in January 2025, with the team moving to Europe for the next phase of the schedule.

King is expected to be a fast-paced action thriller.

