Shah Rukh Khan is ‘sharp and clever’, says Saumya Tandon as she talks about her ‘biggest flop’ with Dunki star

Today, Shah Rukh Khan is known as a hit machine who can take over the box office with his movies. But he has also worked on a couple of projects that went downhill. TV actress Saumya Tandon also shared the stage with him as a co-host for a reality TV show that according to her, was the biggest flop of her career. Read on to know more!

Saumya Tandon says that the biggest flop of her career was with Shah Rukh Khan

We know Saumya Tandon from the famous comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Some also recognize her as Roop Dhillon from the film Jab We Met. Apart from trying her luck in TV and films, the actress is also a presenter and host who worked in multiple shows. Apparently, she also co-hosted the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to Digital Commentary about the opportunity to share the screen with SRK, Saumya said that when she came to know that she would be co-hosting with him, she thought she had arrived in life. But sadly, it didn’t work. “It turned out to be the biggest flop of my career,” she said. The actress further added, “Having said that, I had a great time meeting and working with Shah Rukh. He is extremely sharp and clever. He isn’t just a great actor; he is very witty and intelligent. Before doing this show I wasn’t an ardent SRK fan but it changed when I met him.”

Advertisement

Saumya Tandon talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethics

During the same conversation, the Welcome To Punjab actress spoke highly of the Jawan actor. She shared an anecdote from her shoot days with SRK. “I remember I had to co-host the show’s launch event with Shah Rukh. When I came, he stood up, he didn’t have to…he is such a big star. All the CEOs and other important personalities were waiting to meet him but he said, ‘This is my time with her.’ So, everybody was standing till the time he finished his rehearsal with me. We rehearsed for close to an hour.”

Saumya further spoke about his dedication and humility. “When he was with me, he was just with me. Looking into my eyes, making me feel important, giving me respect, time, and space. He didn’t make me feel that I was a new person. He asked me two or three times if I want to rehearse more, just like any other co-actor,” she said adding that the actor gives ‘unadulterated attention’ to his co-actors and according to her, that makes him the most romantic person. “Because when you get the unadulterated attention of a person, you feel you are the most important person for him, and that for me is romance,” she reasoned.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rakesh Roshan’s documentary The Roshans; latter thanks him for ‘love, contribution’