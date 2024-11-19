Shah Rukh Khan reveals his current focus is to capture son AbRam as an audience: ‘Knowing that I’m a star…’

Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable bond with his youngest child, AbRam Khan, and it is visible during their public appearances or on social media. The actor recently revealed that his current focus was to capture AbRam as an audience. SRK shared that his son just knowing that his dad was a star wasn’t enough.

Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the Global Freight Summit in Dubai. During the event, he was asked if he had any practices to keep himself focused and motivated. In response, the superstar shared his belief that a person’s focus should be on their ‘core competence.’

Talking about himself, Shah Rukh said that his core competence was acting. He continued that he has been attempting to refine his technique and craft in it. SRK stated, “And the focus can shift, but you need to find another focal point within that focus. But the core competence should continue.”

King Khan mentioned that his initial focus was to make money and livelihood through acting. He revealed that after achieving a little success, his focus changed to innovation and trying new things, but his core competence remained acting.

Then Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that his current focus was that his youngest child, AbRam Khan, should also think that his father was a ‘big enough star.’ The Jawan star shared that AbRam hadn’t watched too many of his films. He said, “I want my son to experience the stardom; knowing that I am a star is not good enough.”

Shah Rukh added, “I need to now focus through my acting in a way that I am able to capture him as an audience.” He concluded by saying that his son was eleven years old and capturing him as an audience meant that he was capturing the younger generation as well.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start the shoot for his next movie, King, in January 2025 in Mumbai. The action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Munjya fame Abhay Verma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand.

