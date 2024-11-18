Krrish 4: Rakesh Roshan shares major update on Hrithik Roshan's superhero film; announces retirement from direction

Krrish 4 is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies. Rakesh Roshan, who is currently gearing up for the theatrical re-release of his classic Karan Arjun, recently shared a major update on the Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero film. He also announced his retirement from direction.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan was asked if he would be back directing a film anytime soon. In response, he stated, “I don't think so I'll be directing any further.” However, the filmmaker gave an update on his upcoming production Krrish 4, starring his son Hrithik Roshan. He said, “But I'll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon.”

Earlier in 2023, Rakesh Roshan talked about Krrish 4 in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He shared, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am not satisfied from inside. We have the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel there is some scope for improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood, and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superheroes. We have got a great story, and we are now just retouching it.”

Roshan showed confidence in the script, saying, “Nothing can stop a film from creating magic if the script is good. I am sure our script will catch the audience's attention in the first 15 minutes. The Krrish 4 script is magical.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his YRF Spy Universe film War 2. Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani are also part of the action thriller. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Hrithik will make a cameo appearance in Alpha, another installment in the Universe.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun arrives in cinemas worldwide on November 22, 2024. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. Interestingly, Hrithik, who was an AD on the movie 30 years ago, has a voiceover in the recently unveiled trailer of the re-release.

