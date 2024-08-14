Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his next film King with Sujoy Ghosh; ‘We are all coming together to make a cool…’

Shah Rukh Khan entertained his fans with three releases last year, in 2023. They have been eagerly anticipating his next project. Recently, during the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, SRK finally confirmed his next film as King with Sujoy Ghosh. Now, he has opened up about the venture in an interview, expressing that the team of King is uniting to create a ‘cool, massy, action, emotional’ film.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his next project. He stated that it was King, which is helmed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and creatively produced by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh further mentioned that the Hindi movie was an action drama and revealed that he had desired to do such a film for a long time, around seven to eight years.

Talking about Sujoy Ghosh directing the movie, SRK added, “We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.”

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan was in Locarno Switzerland to receive the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. He was honored with on August 10, 2024, at the 77th Locarno Film Festival for his remarkable career in Indian cinema, which consists of various films in different genres.

Talking more about King, it is a special film in King Khan’s career as it marks his first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly set to play a negative role.

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the movie. Recently, we revealed that Munjya fame Abhay Verma has joined the stellar cast. A source reported, “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya and the same is reflected in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film.”

According to the source, the makers are planning to take King on the floors by November 2024.

