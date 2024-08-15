78th Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana, AbRam pose with tricolor; ‘Let’s celebrate our beautiful country…’

Today, August 15, 2024, marks India’s 78th Independence Day. On this special occasion, Bollywood stars have been sharing their wishes for their followers on social media. Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture in which he and his wife, Gauri Khan, as well as their kids, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, were seen posing with the Indian tricolor. The superstar penned a message about celebrating our ‘beautiful’ nation.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (Twitter) handle and dropped a stunning picture with his family. Shah Rukh, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan were seen posing for the camera with the Indian flag hoisted in the background. SRK was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while Gauri and Suhana wore white ethnic suits. AbRam looked cute in his white t-shirt.

Alongside the photo, King Khan wrote, “Let’s celebrate our beautiful country India with pride in our hearts…. Happy Independence Day and love to all!!”

Have a look at the tweet!

Fans were all heart for Shah Rukh’s post and wished him a Happy Independence Day in return. Other Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and more also shared their wishes.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he recently confirmed that his next project is the movie King. It is an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. SRK will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. For the uninitiated, Suhana made her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023.

Abhishek Bachchan has been reportedly cast in a negative role. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the involvement of Munjya actor Abhay Verma in King. About the plans for the shoot of the film, a source recently revealed, “The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024.”

