Shah Rukh Khan to star in Baazigar 2? Producer Ratan Jain says sequel will ‘definitely be made’

Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has become a cult film, and its popularity is evident even today. The actor impressed everyone with his anti-hero role in the 1993 romantic thriller. In an exciting development, it has been learned that SRK is in talks for Baazigar 2. Producer Ratan Jain recently confirmed that a sequel will surely be made.

In a recent interview with ETimes, producer Ratan Jain stated that discussions with Shah Rukh Khan regarding a Baazigar sequel are in process. According to the portal, Jain shared that a script was not ready yet but wanted to go ahead with the film only if SRK will star in the lead.

Jain also revealed that there was an exciting idea about the sequel, but a ‘compelling’ script and ‘fresh’ direction were needed. He wants to make sure that the film will meet the standards set by the first film.

Ratan Jain said, “We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2, but not much has happened, but it will definitely be made.”

Baazigar was released on November 12, 1993. It recently completed 31 years since its release. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of the most iconic on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Ray, Rakhee, Dalip Tahil, and Johny Lever featured in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Abbas-Mustan. It received a lot of acclaim for its story, performances, music, and suspense.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up to start the shoot for his next project, King, in January 2025. It marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma are also part of the film.

Earlier, in an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that SRK’s character will have gray shades. A source stated, “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware of their urge to see him in shades of gray. King is his passion project, and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool, full of attitude and swag character with shades of gray for SRK in King.”

