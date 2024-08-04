Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor step out for lunch date to celebrate Friendship Day; Watch

Today, August 4, 2024, marks Friendship Day. There have been many actors in the film industry who have shared very strong friendships. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have been close friends since their childhood. The trio is often spotted together on various occasions, spending quality time with each other. Today was no different as the friends stepped out for a lunch date in the city.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were seen outside a cafe in Mumbai this afternoon in breezy summer outfits. Ananya was decked up in a blue check shirt with matching shorts, while Suhana wore a floral dress. Shanaya looked stunning in a white, flowy outfit. The actresses were all smiles as they celebrated Friendship Day together.

Later, Ananya took to Instagram Stories and posted a beautiful picture of herself in which she posed with a coffee mug that said “bae.” It was a reference to her upcoming web series, Call Me Bae. She captioned the photo, “My no. 1 Bae-FF is coffee #FriendshipDaywithBae.”

Shanaya also posted a car selfie with her coffee cup and wished her followers a happy Sunday. She shared glimpses of the delicious-looking croissant and coffee that they had during their outing.

On the work front, Ananya’s debut web series, Call Me Bae, releases on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show’s ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Ananya will be seen in the role of a fashionista and will be donning a glamorous avatar.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, who made her debut with The Archies last year, is preparing for her next film, King. The action thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will see her collaborating with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

Shanaya Kapoor will be making her acting debut with the pan-India movie Vrushabha. Directed by Nanda Kishore, it also stars Mohanlal.

