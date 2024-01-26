Today, on January 26, the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of 75th Republic Day. Several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others took to their respective social media handles to extend their warm wishes. Now, just a while back, Shah Rukh Khan posted a heart-warming proud wish for his fans and followers.

Shah Rukh Khan's heart-warming wish on Republic Day

Just a while back, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and shared a photo of himself with the Indian flag in the background. The eyes of the stars are filled with pride and patriotic spirit, with tricolor in the background. In the photograph posted, he is seen donning a white shirt.

While sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption, “Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day…. May the Tiranga always fly high, symbolising the unity, strength and pride of our nation. As Indians, let’s contribute towards the progress and prosperity of our country. Jai Hind!”

Take a look:

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers swamped the comments section, returning King Khan’s wishes on Republic Day. A fan commented, “Happy republic day King,” while another fan wrote, “Man who represents our nation across the world!” while a third fan wrote, “Hindustan ki aan baaan shaan”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s post.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the professional front, King Khan had quite an eventful year in 2023 as he kicked off the year with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. After stirring the box office with the success, he went on to deliver another blockbuster with Atlee’s Jawan which created new records at the box office.

Continuing his cinematic odyssey, the actor concluded the year with his significant collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki. The comedy-drama film also had Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in important roles.

Furthermore, the star has an upcoming project that will mark his collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh, titled King, where he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

