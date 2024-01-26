Fighter: Fans unfurl tricolor as they watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer on Republic Day; Video

Ardent fans have eagerly been waiting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which was finally released in the theaters yesterday on January 25. Led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film has been the current buzz on social media. After much fervor, the wait is finally over as fans are enjoying the action thriller in the patriotic spirit on big screens. The testament of the same was recently seen as a viral video shows enthusiastic fans unfurling the flags inside theaters as they enjoyed Fighter.

Fighter invokes patriotism in fans, they unfurl the tricolor while watching the film

Today, on January 26, a video has been ruling the internet which shows fans enthusiastically enjoying Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. What sets this video apart is that fans are filled with patriotic spirit. They unfurled the tricolor inside the theaters while watching the action thriller led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Several fans stood up while unfurling the flag as they watched Patty aka Hrithik Roshan fighting back the antagonist Azhar Akhtar played by Rishabh Sawhney. The nationalist, fierce background score adds to the overall feel, leaving fans to hoot and shout while relishing the moment.

The video left several internet-users impressed. A user hailed the gesture as he wrote, “Goosebumps” while another user wrote, “Woooow!!!!!” and another user inquired, “Wow which theatre?” and another user chimed in, “Congratulations to @iHrithik and #HrithikRoshan fans”

About Fighter

One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand boasts a stellar star cast consisting of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi and others in important roles.

Speaking of its box-office collection, the film had a promising start in the overseas market, collecting in USD 1 million approx (Rs. 8.50 crore) on its mid-week Thursday release. It performed best in North America, securing USD 375K in the United States and CAD 185K in Canada, giving it a total of USD 500K plus the first day.

In North America, the first-day numbers are career-best for Hrithik Roshan, beating the long-standing record of Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia had a big opening day of AUD 270K, aided by the Australia Day holiday on January 26. Norway contributed an impressive USD 20K, comparable to bigger films like Jawan and Pathaan.

