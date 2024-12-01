Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is 'awestruck' as Dua Lipa performs on Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo mashup at Mumbai concert

Shah Rukh Khan's famous song, Woh Ladki Jo, is one of the melodic tracks his fans still listen to. Originally featured in his 1999 film Baadshah, the track became a viral musical trend as part of a crossover with international singer Dua Lipa's famous song Levitating on Instagram last year. On Saturday (November 30), Dua performed the mashup at her concert in Mumbai, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was awestruck watching her performance.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram to share a video of Dua Lipa's recent performance at the Mumbai concert. Suhana's Instagram story features the singer singing her popular track Levitating and grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna's song Woh Ladki Jo on stage. The gorgeous singer can be seen dressed in a white blingy outfit.

"Dua Lipa (red heart) SRK (tricolor) Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo," read the text on the clip. The actress dropped an awestruck emoji along with a woman dancing emoji as she enjoyed Dua performing the crossover.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Watch the video of Dua Lipa's performance of the crossover here:

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Dua Lipa reacted to the viral crossover of her song Levitating with Woh Ladki Jo. Dua shared that she was "blown away" when she first heard the mashup and called it "amazing".

Back in 2019, Dua Lipa met her "favorite Bollywood actor" Shah Rukh Khan ahead of her concert in the city. SRK welcomed the international singing sensation in India before her performance. The superstar shared a few pictures of himself with her on X (formerly Twitter) and wished her "all his love" for the concert. SRK praised Dua by calling her a "charming and beautiful young lady" and quipped that she could try the dance steps on the stage that he taught her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023 along with Agastya Nanda and others. Suhana will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the actioner also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

