Shah Rukh Khan redefines stardom: From blockbusters Pathaan & Jawan to re-release success in Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan is an institution in himself, and no one could compete to match his superstardom in the future. After playing anti-hero roles in films like Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam in the 90s, SRK gained recognition among the audience. Later, he established himself as a King of Romance through films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more. More recently, he ventured into the action genre after taking a four-year hiatus from work. With the same, SRK has redefined his stardom in the modern era from 500 crore blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan to re-releases like Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Shah Rukh Khan's Recent Success Prove His Stardom Is Here To Stay; Let's Delve Into It

PATHAAN & JAWAN

After a 4-year-long gap, post Zero's debacle, Shah Rukh Khan reinvented himself as an action hero with Pathaan in 2023. SRK smashed the box office with its collections in India and worldwide. Siddharth Anand's directorial set the record of entering the Rs 500 crore club during its release. It collected Rs 513 net as its lifetime collection, becoming the first Hindi film to do so.

Meanwhile, Jawan was released later the same year. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer collected Rs 555 crore at the box office in Hindi at the end of its theatrical run.

After Pathaan and Jawan, SRK had another success with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial venture, Dunki, the same year. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the 2023 film collected Rs 200 crore net in India.

VEER ZAARA & KAL HO NAA HO

Veer Zaara was re-released in India on September 13, 2024. It originally hit the screens in 2004. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, Yash Chopra's directorial earned Rs 41.75 crore net in India during its original release. In two weeks of its re-release in September this year, Veer Zaara fetched Rs 2.58 crore net during its theatrical run.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released on November 15, 2024, and has continued to rake in good numbers at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's 2003 film collected Rs 3.45 crore net in India in 11 days.

Apart from these movies, the audience is also reliving the nostalgia of Karan Arjun as the 1995 film hit the cinemas again on November 22. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer had a successful opening during its re-release.

Audience Demand Re-runs Of Chak De! India, Swades, And Om Shanti Om

Meanwhile, Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho have emerged as crowd-pullers with their respective comebacks in theaters. The successful re-runs of both movies have increased the demand from the audience to release SRK's other films, including Chak De! India, Swades, and Om Shanti Om. While Chak De India became a hit, Om Shanti Om was a blockbuster. Swades tanked at the box office. Re-runs of these movies may help them attain more success. Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film is expected to earn good money this time, considering its cult status.

Can Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Release King Smash The Box Office?

After Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his highly awaited film, King, which will be released in 2026. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King also stars SRK's daughter, actress Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Going by his consecutive box office success after the break, including re-releases, the audience has great hopes for the upcoming full-fledged actioner.

Till then, wait and let King Khan spread his charm at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

