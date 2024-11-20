Dua Lipa reveals Shah Rukh Khan is her fav actor; shares reaction upon first hearing Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup

Global sensation Albanian singer Dua Lipa enjoys a significant stardom all over the world. She is currently gearing up for her Radical Optimism Tour in Mumbai on November 30. Ahead of her grand tour, the singer revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is her favorite actor and shared her first reaction to the viral mashup of her track, Levitating with Woh Ladki Jo.

Recently, while speaking to Bombay Times, Dua Lipa expressed excitement about her upcoming show in Mumbai. The grand musical concert will mark her second performance in India after 2019. During the conversation, the One Kiss singer also addressed the mash-up of Baadshah movie’s super hit song Woh Ladki Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna with Dua's smash hit Levitating in 2023.

The singer revealed when she heard the song for the first time back then, she was "blown away." Hailing the viral song, she said, "It was amazing." She was further asked about her favorite Bollywood actor and was quick to name, Shah Rukh Khan.

Notably, Dua came to India last year in 2023 for a personal vacation. She had also shared several endearing pictures from her trip in Rajasthan and Jaipur. Reflecting on her experience to be in India, she called it "magical." She recalled meeting incredibly kind and wonderful people on her trip who left her feeling inspired.

The global sensation mentioned between the delicious food and the beautiful places, it was a trip that stayed with her and when she planned her tour, she was certain about adding India to the list.

For the unversed, the three-time Grammy winner had announced her trip earlier this year in August with a post that was captioned, "India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!."

Dua Lipa and Shah Rukh Khan had met during her first performance back in 2019. The superstar had also shared a special post, extending his warm welcome to India by calling her a "charming and beautiful young lady."

