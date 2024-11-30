Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein co-star Jimmy Shergill recalls first meeting with him and Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Kya karam kiye honge’

Jimmy Shergill has lately been busy promoting his Netflix thriller Sikandar ka Muqaddar. One of the actor’s most popular movies from early in his career is Mohabbatein, in which he worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Jimmy recalled his first meeting with them during the shoot and shared that he was thinking he must have done some really good deeds.

In a recent interview with Screen, Jimmy Shergill was asked what was going on in his mind when he met Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time during the shoot of Mohabbatein. In response, Jimmy said, “Kya kya nahi soch raha tha yeh sochiye. Soch raha tha ki kya karam kiye honge maine ki main yahan khada hun. (What must I not be thinking, think about that. I was thinking that I must have done some really good deeds to be standing here).”

However, he revealed that he regretted not getting a picture with them.

During the conversation, Jimmy Shergill also mentioned that he had met Amitabh Bachchan during a havan at Yash Chopra’s house before the shoot. He disclosed that he had cut his hand just a few days prior to the event and was wearing a bandage. Jimmy recalled Aditya Chopra introducing him to Big B as the actor playing the character of Karan.

He shared that the latter immediately said, "He is a method actor, taking his role too seriously, I think." In Mohabbatein, Karan used to hurt his hand to meet his love interest, Preeti.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the Tanu Weds Manu star shared that he helped him a lot during the scenes. He said, “Isliye main kehta hun ki jab main industry mein nahi aya tha tab bhi humare liye Shah Rukh Khan the inspiration, aaye tab bhi the, aaj bhi wahi hain (That's why I say that even when I did not enter the industry, Shah Rukh Khan was an inspiration for us; he was an inspiration after I came; he is to date).”

Meanwhile, Sikandar ka Muqaddar also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

