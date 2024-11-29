Sikandar ka Muqaddar Twitter Review: 8 tweets to read before watching Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary’s Netflix thriller

The thriller Sikandar ka Muqaddar has been released on Netflix today, November 29, 2024. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. The netizens who have already watched the Neeraj Pandey directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Read the following 8 tweets in this piece to find out what they say about the film before you decide to watch it.

The Twitter reviews of netizens for Sikandar Ka Muqaddar praised the acting performances of the lead trio, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary. Some people thought that the screenplay was quite engaging, while others believed that it could have been tighter.

One person said, “@NetflixIndia hits #SikandarKaMuqaddarOnNetflix out of the park. Perfect Direction from @neerajofficial. What an engaging film with great performances from @avinashtiw85 @jimmysheirgill @tamannaahspeaks @Vipul711. Brilliant Script with Hard Hitting background Music. Recommended.”

Another user wrote, “Sikandar ka Muqaddar. Netflix. A Neeraj Pandey movie with lots of twists. But screenplay should have been tight!! A good one time watch.”

A netizen lauded Tamannaah Bhatia’s acting, saying, “What a performance! #TamannaahBhatia’s portrayal of Kamini Sharma in #SikandarKaMuqaddar is nuanced and full of innocence.”

One person exclaimed, “Totally loved #SikandarKaMuqaddarOnNetflix classic #NeerajPandey.”

Another review stated in Hindi, “Saw Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on Netflix, it is a thriller film, everyone's acting is fine, cinematography and background music is also good, Neeraj Pandey has left the film hanging from the top of the mountain in the climax, in the hope that its sequel will definitely be made. Can watch it once.”

A post read, “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3:5. OK/Good. Could have been better. Watch at your own risk. #Netflix.”

The story, script, and direction of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar are by Neeraj Pandey, and the film is produced by Shital Bhatia. It is a Friday Storytellers Production. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary, the cast includes Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, Ridhima Pandit, and more in pivotal roles. The heist thriller can be streamed on Netflix.

