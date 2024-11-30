Zoya Akhtar’s PIC with Andrew Garfield, Jacob Elordi from recent event has netizens in ‘envy’: ‘What in the multiverse of madness is this?’

Zoya Akhtar recently graced the Marrakech International Film Festival, where she joined her fellow jury members Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi. Glimpses of them sharing the same frame have been doing the rounds on the internet. Netizens haven’t been able to keep calm over this ‘multiverse of madness’ and have also expressed their ‘envy.’

For the global event’s opening gala on November 29, 2024, Zoya Akhtar wore a stylish black outfit while Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi were seen in sharp suits. A picture showed the filmmaker sitting in between the two actors.

Reacting to it, one user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Oh to be sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi just like Zoya Akhtar is sitting between them at the Marrakech International Film Festival.”

Another person stated, “Zoya Akhtar chilling with Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield is k*lling me,” while one expressed, “It should be me zoya.”

A user expressed their shock, saying, “zoya akhtar, andrew, jacob???? what in the multiverse of madness is this???”

A tweet read, “zoya is living my dream.”

There was also a video that captured the moment of the trio sitting together. One person expressed their jealousy, saying, “Zoya Akhtar i envy you, i wish i could be you sitting in between my two favourite men.”

The 21st edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival is taking place from November 29 to December 7. The jury of the Official Competition is presided over by Luca Guadagnino, joined by Ali Abbasi, Zoya Akhtar, Patricia Arquette, Virginie Efira, Jacob Elordi, Andrew Garfield, Nadia Kounda, and Santiago Mitre.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar’s last directorial film was The Archies, which marked the debut of many young talents. One of her most highly anticipated projects is Jee Le Zaraa, on which she is a writer and a producer. The road trip film will be directed by her brother Farhan Akhtar.

The movie was officially announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The shooting of the project has been delayed, and there is no update on when it would go on floors.

