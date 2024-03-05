Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's latest PICS from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event make fans go wow

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor never miss a chance to make their fans go gaga. The couple shares an excellent chemistry, and it never fails to amaze us. Shahid recently took to Instagram and shared some splendid shots with his better half, leaving everyone awestruck.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest pictures make everyone go wow

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the long list of big celebs who became a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared some breathtaking shots from the event with his wife. "My happy place" he captioned the post.

The pictures went viral soon after they were posted, and the comments section was flooded with adorable comments from fans. "Most perfect couple," wrote one fan, followed by a heart eye emoji, a red heart emoji, and an eye emoji. "Made for each other ho ji," wrote another, followed by a heart eye emoji and a red heart emoji.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Earlier on Shahid Kapoor’s 43rd birthday, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and posted a selfie with him with a beautiful caption. “Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you.” she wrote.

In no time, the comments section was flooded with people sending good wishes to the birthday and going gaga over his bond with Mira.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The film started slow, but thanks to good word of mouth, it sustained and is now heading towards Rs 80 crore + lifetime business in India.

Later this year, he’ll be seen in the action thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Pooja Hegde will star opposite him in the film. Fans are also waiting to see him in season 2 of his much-loved web series Farzi.

During a fan interaction last month, when Shahid was asked about the release date of Farzi season 2, the actor playfully replied, “ART banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai” (It takes time to make art, trash can be made easily).

