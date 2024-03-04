OPINION: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again to Baby John and Jigra, here's why these 15 movies of 2024 look promising

Bollywood had an excellent 2023 with the crowd finally going to cinemas to catch the films. Big films like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal did historic business and more films proved to be huge hits. Now even 2024 has started on an impressive note with films like Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Article 370 continuing to attract film lovers to theatres. But going ahead, which are those Bollywood films this year that all of us can look forward to? Let's have a look at 15 Hindi films that are the most awaited ones this year according to me and why.

15 most-awaited Bollywood films of 2024

1) Shaitaan: Supernatural thriller is one genre Bollywood hasn't explored enough lately. But this upcoming film starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika looks promising. The film's trailer has done the trick and has created a good buzz around it. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is releasing in cinemas on March 8, 2024.

2) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led upcoming action thriller is one of the biggest and most exciting films this year. Both Akshay and Tiger are known to be among the best action stars in the Hindi film industry. Since both of them are coming together in this film, it's expected to be nothing short of an action extravaganza. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film promises a solid storyline as well.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha, BMCM will be an Eid release and will hit cinemas on April 9, 2024.

3) Baby John: Jawan director Atlee's upcoming production Baby John stars Varun Dhawan in the lead along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Jackie Shroff. The film generated huge buzz for the way it's presenting its lead hero Varun on the big screen. The teaser of the film was released last month and became a topic of discussion on social media. The Kalees directorial is hitting cinemas on May 31, 2024.

4) Maidaan: After multiple delays, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is finally expected to be released in June this year. The film based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim whose leadership helped the Indian football team win the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962 has been gaining hype steadily for a long time. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is expected to be one of the best films of the year.

5) Chandu Champion: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan collaborates with critically acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The much-awaited film is expected to release on June 14, 2024.

6) Singham Again: The 3rd part of highly appreciated Singham franchise and the 5th part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe stands tall among the most awaited films of this year. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with more stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated for release on August 15, 2024, i.e. Independence Day.

7) Stree 2: Soon after Singham Again, the highly anticipated sequel of Shraddha Kapoor led Stree is releasing in cinemas on August 30. The first part released back in 2018 and proved to be a big hit thanks to the outstanding word of mouth. The craze around the Amar Kaushik directorial is huge because of the first part but also because it's expected to have a crossover from Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Both films are a part of Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 will also have Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

8) Metro... In Dino: 17 years after his critically acclaimed film Life in a... Metro, Anurag Basu returns with a sequel to the film titled Metro... In Dino. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in the lead, the film is expected to be another emotional rollercoaster by the filmmaker. Metro... In Dino is slated to release on September 13, 2024.

9) Jigra: Alia Bhatt collaborates with critically acclaimed director Vasan Bala for a film that promises to have an excellent story and characters. Also starring Vedang Raina, Jigra is produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

The heavy-duty last quarter of 2024

The last quarter of every year is special for Bollywood and this time it's no different. Some of the most promising and biggest films are set to release in the period which has big holidays like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, and then New Year.

10) Sky Force: Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is another Bollywood biggie that is expected to be a treat for the big screen entertainment seekers. The film is about the untold true story of India's first and deadliest air strike and marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the movie is scheduled to release on October 2, 2024

11) Deva: After entertaining everyone with his romantic comedy Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya last month, Shahid Kapoor will be back on the big screens with his action thriller title Deva. Starring Pooja Hegde opposite him and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is coinciding with Dussehra 2024 and is releasing on October 11, 2024.

The first look of Shahid Kapoor from the film released last year and received a great response from fans.

12) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The 3rd part of the much-loved horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is slated to release on Nov 1 i.e. Diwali period. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vidya Balan.

13) Raid 2: 3rd film of Ajay Devgn to feature in the list of my most awaited films this year is Raid 2. The sequel to the 2018 crime film based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted by the Income Tax Department officers features Ajay as a senior income tax officer. The sequel of the film will see him returning for another gripping case and will be released on November 15, 2024.

14) Welcome to the Jungle: The 3rd part of the much-loved Bollywood comedy franchise Welcome brings a long list of Bollywood stars together. Titled Welcome to the Jungle, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and many more. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release on December 20, 2024.

15) Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's upcoming production Sitaare Zameen Par is riding on huge expectations from the industry. The Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones is directed by RS Prasanna and is set to be the Christmas Day 2024 release.

Which is your most awaited film of this year?

