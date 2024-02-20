Shaitaan Poster: R Madhavan’s spine-chilling look from Ajay Devgn-Jyotika starrer impresses fans

The highly anticipated supernatural thriller Shaitaan, led by Ajay Devgn, has garnered immense excitement. The teaser, showcasing Devgn alongside Jyotika and R Madhavan, captivated the attention of cinema enthusiasts. To sustain the buzz, the makers have now unveiled the first look of R Madhavan from this intriguing supernatural thriller. With Ajay Devgn at the helm, Shaitaan promises to be a riveting cinematic experience, building anticipation among audiences as the first glimpses of the cast and the film's theme unfold.

R Madhavan’s first look from Shaitaan

The makers of the highly anticipated supernatural thriller Shaitaan unveiled the actor's fierce and deadly first look on Instagram. Madhavan's captivating appearance adds intrigue to the film. The caption read, "Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024," heightens the excitement for the movie's release.

Fans flooded the comments section, lauding his appearance in the film. One commented, "chills aagye bhai dekhke." Another found it "Interesting." One predicted, "this movie will be blockbuster only for you. Finally, u will get all recognition.... Maza aaega Maddy bhaai ke liye ye movie dekhungi." Another expressed, "Actor Madhavan sir wow what a change really stunning."

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan delves into the timeless clash between good and evil, offering a thrilling cinematic narrative. The teaser and posters released suggest an enthralling and suspenseful viewing experience. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the film, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024, promising audiences an engaging exploration of the eternal battle between opposing forces.

Recently, the makers released the first song from Shaitaan, Khushiyaan Bator Lo, on Panorama Music, capturing the familial bliss. Amit Trivedi's composition, Jubin Nautiyal's vocals, and Kumaar's lyrics set the tone. The song portrays Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Aangad Maaholay enjoying a joyful family trip, only to face an unexpected intrusion by a stranger, foreshadowing the disruption of their tranquility in the film.

Shaitaan teaser

The thrilling teaser of Shaitaan introduces the formidable trio of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. Madhavan's ominous voice sets an anticipatory tone, suggesting Shaitaan will redefine genres for an edge-of-the-seat experience. The teaser immerses viewers in the realm of dark forces, culminating in Madhavan's chilling smirk, creating a sense of foreboding. In the closing moments, visibly perturbed Ajay and Jyotika add to the suspense. The film promises a gripping journey into the malevolent aspects of Indian Black Magic, with a heart-pounding atmosphere that is sure to captivate and entertain audiences.

R Madhavan on the work front

In addition to starring in Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn and Jyotika, R Madhavan will be part of the highly underrated project The Test – S Sashikanth's debut directorial venture, also Siddharth, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine in lead roles.

