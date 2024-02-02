Sharad Kelkar says he wants to get out of his comfort zone: ‘I wish I get more roles where I can experiment’

Actor Sharad Kelkar has ruled hearts with many of his on-screen outings. Even on the dubbing front, the actor has made a mark with Baahubali and Salaar Part 1. His last Indian Police Force, left many talking about the impactful entry he made in season 1.

Sharad Kelkar feels blessed to be relevant

With juggling around so many fronts, Sharad Kelkar feels blessed to be around at this time. He says, "I feel very blessed to be relevant at a time when there is so much work available for all. As an actor this diversity in roles allows me to experiment too. I can play a hero and a villain at the same time but on different mediums. This is an amazing time to be around, I wish I get more roles where I can experiment, get out of my comfort zone, and push the envelope."

He further added, "As an actor when a script comes to me today, the first thing I see is, if the role has some sort of challenge for me. Fortunately, as actors we get to play any and many roles. So whether it is a historic leader or a doctor or a cop, I just love this diversity I have had in my craft. And I feel fortunate enough to have gotten these chances."

Sharad Kelkar’s performances

In the past Sharad has delivered an array of impressive performances in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Be it Tanhaji or Har Har Mahadev, Laxmii or Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, the actor has been celebrated in every role he played. His performance in The Family Man is appreciated to date.

Be it web space or the big screen, Sharad knows how and when to spell perfection. He will be next seen on the web space, he has Doctors coming up. Other than this Sharad has also lent his voice for Disney Plus Hotstar Show Legends Of Hanuman.

