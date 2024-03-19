Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards was undeniably an evening to remember. With celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehnaaz Gill, Neha Pendse, Ankita Lokhande, and others walking at the TRENDS Walk of Fame for the award night, the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards turned out to be stunningly impressive. Honoring celebs across different mediums, including OTT and Television, the event took place at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on March 18th. The event was not only high in entertainment but also featured several candid moments.

We captured a warm moment shared between the actors Sharad Kelkar and Neha Pendse. As they meet, their interaction steals the limelight. Let us have a look.

Sharad Kelkar and Neha Pendse share a moment

Known for his versatility, Sharad Kelkar graced the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards on March 18th. He walked at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame in a striped blazer and matching pants. He paired it with a white t-shirt and looked dashing, as always. After arriving at the most stunning ceremony, Sharad Kelkar did not miss out on meeting renowned TV actress Neha Pendse. They share a moment, and their sweet handshake is unmissable.

Watch Sharad Kelkar and Neha Pendse's interaction:

About Sharad Kelkar and Neha Pendse

Kelkar made his acting debut in 2004 in the television fraternity and is known for shows like Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, and others. Later, Sharad ventured into Bollywood and did films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On the other hand, Neha Pendse is best known for her role as Sanjana Hiteshi in the television show May I Come In Madam? Apart from working in the Hindi industry, she has left no stone unturned in establishing herself as a popular personality in different industries, including Marathi.

