Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar get beautiful gift for Rubina Dilaik’s twins Edhaa-Jeeva; Find out

Rubina Dilaik is quite active on social media. She captured and shared different moments from her pregnancy journey beautifully with her fans. And now that she has embraced motherhood, the actress doesn’t spare a chance to talk about various situations that a new mom goes through. In her recent vlog, Rubina hosted her best friends, Sharak Kelkar and his wife Keerti Kelkar at her home and revealed the important reason why they skipped visiting her girls for 2 long months.

Sharad-Keerti gets a lovely gift for Rubina’s daughters

The new video dropped by Rubina Dilaik begins with the actress welcoming her fans and briefing them about how she always makes sure to come up with something informative through her vlogs. Rubina then informs the viewers that her friends, Sharad and Keerti are coming over to meet her twins- Edhaa and Jeeva. She disclosed that the couple is coming after a gap of almost two months for a specific reason which she will share at the end of the clip.

The Choti Bahu actress then shows Sharad and Keerti’s fun times with Edhaa and Jeeva. The duo interacts with them and also gifts precious gold bangles to the baby girls.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from Rubina Dilaik’s vlog here:

Advertisement

As promised, Rubina opens up about why Sharad and Keerti missed meeting her daughters for a long time. She said that Keerti and her little one were suffering from the flu. The 34-year-old then advised all new parents to keep their newborns away from someone who has had flu in recent times as their immunity is quite low.

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik catapulted to fame with her first show itself. She made her acting debut with Choti Bahu where she played Radhika Shastri. Following this, the actress starred in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Talking about her non-fictional outings, Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the show. Apart from that, she also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Personally, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after a courtship of a few years. The duo welcomed non-identical twin daughters on November 27, 2023. They have named their babies, Jeeva and Edhaa.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Arjun Bijlani shared why wife Neha Swami and he decided not to keep their first baby