Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sharad Kelkar wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Male Style Icon award

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 unfolded with much fervor on March 18. The third edition of the coveted award ceremony was hosted at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End Hotel. The splendid evening was a spectacle to behold with the presence of big Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Atlee, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and more.

Sharad Kelkar wins Planet Marathi Presents Best Marathi Male Style Icon

Several esteemed brands collaborated with Pinkvilla to be a part of the special evening and present the awards to exceptional talent in various categories. Planet Marathi and Pinkvilla came together to present the title of Best Marathi Male Style Icon to Sharad Kelkar.

Even days after the spectacular event, social media is abuzz with the fervor that surrounds the coveted Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. Among other notable personalities, Sharad Kelkar was honored with Planet Marathi Presents Best Marathi Male Style Icon. The award was presented by Jasmin Bhasin and Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder of Planet Marathi.

Take a look:

The actor dressed in his best looked handsome. Accepting the honor, in his acceptance speech he expressed delight as he said, “Thank you, Good evening everyone”. Reflecting on the viral trend he said, “Main aise raste mein aa raha tha ek reel dekhi maine ke smart to main bachpan se tha, chehre pe agar rumaal bhi laga lun toh log mujhe meri awaaz se pehchaan lete hain (On my way I saw a reel which says I was smart since childhood, even if I cover my face with a handkerchief, people can recognize me by my voice.)”

“Thank you Pinkvilla, Thank You Planet Marathi…kaafi pehle milna chahiye tha… bahut late mila hai (I should’ve got this quite early, I got it very late)” he further added.

