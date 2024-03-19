Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sharad Kelkar, Neha Pendse and Abhijit Panse take home winner’s trophy
Sharad Kelkar, Neha Pendse and Abhijit Panse won in the categories of Best Marathi Style Icon Male, Best Marathi Style Icon Female and Best Marathi Director,
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, an extravagant celebration of talent and panache in the entertainment industry, witnessed a triumphant moment for Marathi cinema as Sharad Kelkar, Meha Pendse, and Abhijit Panse emerged victorious in their respective categories, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event. In a glittering ceremony held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, the stars of Marathi cinema shone brightly as they were honored for their exemplary contributions to the world of entertainment.
Best Marathi Director: Abhijit Panse (Raanbazaar)
Abhijit Panse, the visionary director behind the critically acclaimed series Raanbazaar, was recognized for his exceptional talent and creative prowess, clinching the award for Best Marathi Director. The 2022 thriller-drama web series was widely loved by viewers for its intriguing storyline and balancing power and politics.
Best Marathi Style Icon Male: Sharad Kelkar
Renowned for his charismatic screen presence and impeccable sense of style, Sharad Kelkar was bestowed with the title of Best Marathi Style Icon Male. With a career spanning over two decades, Kelkar has captivated audiences with his versatility and charm, establishing himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the Marathi film industry. His win at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is a testament to his enduring appeal and unwavering commitment to excellence in every role he portrays.
Best Marathi Style Icon Female: Neha Pendse
Neha Pendse, the epitome of elegance and grace, was honored with the prestigious title of Best Marathi Style Icon Female. Pendse has carved a niche for herself in the Marathi entertainment landscape. Her impeccable fashion choices and timeless beauty have earned her admiration from fans and critics alike, making her a true style icon in every sense of the word.
